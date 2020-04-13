Kurnool: Veldurthy cops launch novel awareness campaign

Kurnool: Inspired by the Dhone police act, the cops in Veldurthy police station organised a unique programme to educate the villagers about the impact of killer coronavirus. The Dhone police have performed a unique programme of Yama Dharma Raja, Chitra Gupta and killer coronavirus through their act in last month and gave a message, if we neglect the lockdown norms, the lord of death will take away their lives.

Even a Sub Inspector of Peapully police station rode a horse along the streets, educating the villagers about the Corona threat.

Inspired with both the cops of Dhone and Peapully, the Veldurthy police also performed a unique feat. They clad a buffalo in human stockings and displayed placards, with a written message, if anyone violates the lockdown norms, they would be treated as buffaloes. The cops along with the buffalo went around the streets of the village and educated the residents.

Dhone Circle Inspector I Sudhakar Reddy speaking to The Hans India said that the performance of Yama Dharma Raja, Chitra Gupta and Corona virus organised at Dhone has yielded good results. This is also a good method to send a message to the society that the animals are acting upon the orders of their owners but the human beings are ignoring the norms of lockdown endangering their lives. He appealed the people to co-operate with police and stay indoors to prevent the corona scourge. Veldurthy SI Narendra Kumar Reddy and some others participated in the programme.