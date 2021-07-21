Kurnool: Water woes haunt Jagananna housing colony in Maddikera

Kurnool: Water scarcity haunts the beneficiaries of Jagananna housing colony in Maddikera village. The villagers are forced to purchase water tankers to start house construction works. If the construction work is not started within the given point of time, then the officials will reportedly cancel the sanctioned house to beneficiary. A villager, who does not want to reveal his name, said the government has identified 220 beneficiaries in the village and had sanctioned the houses.

Though the government has sanctioned houses, the officials totally forgot to create minimum facilities to the beneficiaries. The government has assured to create all facilities including water to the housing beneficiaries for constructing houses. The officials instead of creating facilities are now resorting to threatening the beneficiaries that they will cancel the houses if the construction work is not started within the given point of time.

A beneficiary said that there is no water facility where the house sites were sanctioned. Without water, the construction is highly impossible, he pointed out. Some people, fearing cancellation of house sites, are forced to hire water tankers. It is costing around Rs 15,000 to complete the foundation work itself.

The government is sanctioning Rs 1.80 lakh to every house to construct the house. If a beneficiary spends Rs 15000 for foundation, then how much the beneficiary has to spend up to basement and roofing? "After constructing the house, plastering, electrification and several other works will follow. That is an additional burden to the beneficiary. To complete the house with the government sanctioned Rs.1.80 lakhs is highly impossible," he pointed out.

The beneficiary said the government should first establish water facility in the Jagananna housing colony. If enough water is available, then the amount could be used for some other works. Housing works inspector Kumar said that bore wells have been sunk to meet water requirements. But delay is taking place in giving power connection to borewells, he said. The issue was already taken to the notice of higher officials, he added. The problem would be sorted out in no time, assured the housing work inspector Kumar.