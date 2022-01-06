Kurnool: Woman stages protest in front of in-laws' house in Yemmiganur

Kurnool: Seeking justice, a woman staged a protest in front of her in-laws' house at Gandhi Nagar in Yemmiganur town on Wednesday. Speaking to media persons, the woman Latha alleged that she was thrown out of her in-laws' house after the death of her husband.

Latha that she was the second wife of Vikram Goud. According to sources, Vikram Goud married to one Anuradha alias Padma and they had two daughters. With a desire to have sons, Vikaram Goud has married Latha as second wife in 2006 at Bugga Rameshwaram temple in Kasapuram with the consent of two family members. Out of their 15 years married life, she gave birth to two sons.

The in-laws and the first wife have given good regard, said Latha. She said Vikram Goud breathed his last about nine months ago due to coronavirus. Since then the first wife and the in-laws are not allowing her in their house. After the death of Vikram Goud, life has become miserable to look after her two children. She alleged the daughters of the first wife are planning to own the entire property of Vikram Goud. Demanding justice, she staged a protest in front of her in-laws' house.

The Yemmiganaur police on learning about the incident reached the spot and assured to render justice after speaking to the family members. With the assurance given by the police personnel, Latha called off her protest.