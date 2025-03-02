‘Good Bad Ugly’ Telugu teaser unleashed

Mythri Movie Makers bring Kollywood icon Ajith Kumar back to Telugu cinema with their much-anticipated film, ‘Good Bad Ugly.’ Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the action-packed teaser is out now.

The teaser introduces Ajith in a raw, fierce, and morally complex role as AK, ominously called the ‘red dragon.’ A thug’s warning about stepping into AK’s territory sets the tone for an intense, action-driven narrative. The line, “No matter how good you are, the world will force you to go bad,” encapsulates the film’s gripping essence.

Cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam’s visuals, combined with GV Prakash Kumar’s intense score, heighten the film’s gritty atmosphere. Ajith is seen in multiple looks, from a suave younger version to a seasoned, charismatic figure.

‘Good Bad Ugly’ also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Sunil, and Prabhu. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the film is set for a grand release on April 10.