Kurnool: Women groups donate 40 Lakh towards CM Relief fund

Kurnool: The women groups in the district have donated Rs 40 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the cheque amount was handed over to district collector G Veera Pandiyan at Collector's conference hall here on Thursday.



The district has stood inspiration to other districts across the state in donating such a big amount to CM Relief Fund to combat the killer virus.

Around four lakh women of YSR Kranthi Patham Self Help Groups have donated Rs 10 each, said the Samakya president P Lakshmi Devi.

She said that it is our responsibility to stand by the government in times of calamity. Entire nation was combating with the killer corona virus and the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was also taking every possible initiative to help the needy at these crucial situations, said Lakshmi Devi.

The district collector, after receiving the Rs 40 lakh cheque from the district president, P Lakshmi Devi, has appreciated the women groups in the district for their helping nature. Recalling the adage, the Collector said this is the first big cheque from the Kurnool district that has been donated to CM Relief Fund.

He lauded the women groups and thanked them for realising their responsibility as the citizens of this country.

He also patted the efforts of DRDA Project Director (PD) Srinivasulu, Additional Project Director Sreedhar Reddy and the women of YSR Kranthi Self Help Groups.