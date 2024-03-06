Kurnool YSRCP coordinator Imtiaz Bhasha thanks Jagan for his candidature

Kurnool YSR Congress Party Coordinator, Imtiaz Bhasha said that he has been appointed by State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to serve his own area. Following the wishes of the Chief Minister, Bhasha said he is dedicated to continuing the services of late leader Dr. Ismail in Kurnool.

Since coming into power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased his efforts to serve the people of Kurnool. Through initiatives such as the secretariat and voluntary system, governance is being provided directly to the homes of the poor.

He said development and welfare schemes are being implemented under the leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is focused on providing good governance to the people of Kurnool. The YSR Congress party is working tirelessly to secure victory in the region once again.