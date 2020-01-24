Top
Kurnool: YSRCP MLA flays N Chandrababu Naidu for opposing 3 capitals move

Highlights

YSRCP Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan alleged that previous TDP government ignored the development of Rayalaseema region

Kurnool: YSRCP Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan lashed out at former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for opposing decentralising of developments and setting up of three capitals. Khan alleged that Naidu has never intended to develop Andhra Pradesh on the whole. Naidu is unable to digest the innovative ideas of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MLA said.


Khan while addressing media conference at his office here on Friday alleged that during his five year rule Naidu neglected Rayalaseema region. During first Independence Day celebrations after bifurcation in 2014 Naidu had assured several promises to Kurnool which included Industrial corridor at Orvakal, Seed Park at Thangadancha and Textile Park at Yemmiganoor. But they were not taken up, alleged Khan.

"However he lost the elections and people voted YSR Congress Party to rule. In a span of 7 months of governance, the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched several innovative schemes to benefit the people of all sections. He wanted to decentralise developments by setting three capitals,'' said Hafeez Khan.

The TDP president could not digest the idea of Chief Minister to make Kurnool as Judiciary capital, the MLA added.

Prior to addressing media conference the YSR cadres and leaders took out bike rally in the town. They raised slogans against Chandrababu Naidu.

