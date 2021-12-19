Kurnool ZP chairman Subba Reddy resigns

Kurnool: Malkireddy Venkata Subba Reddy who recently assumed the office Zilla Parishad chairman tendered his resignation on Saturday. He handed over the papers to district collector P Koteshwara Rao.

Venkata Subba Reddy was elected as ZP chairman on September 25. With his resignation, a week-long tense situation came to an end on Saturday. In fact, the high command in 2020 unanimously elected Yerrabotula Venka Reddy, a ZPTC member of Kolimigundla mandal as ZP chairman. Unfortunately, prior to assuming the post, Venkata Reddy succumbed to coronavirus on November 1 last year.

Due to the sudden death of Venkata Reddy, the high command elected Malkireddy Venkata Subba Reddy as Zilla Parishad chairman. With the consent of the high command, Venkata Subba Reddy was sworn on September 25.

Recently, the State Election Commission conducted elections to the ZPTC and MPTC vacant posts in the district which includes Kolimigundla ZPTC. Yerrabotula Papi Reddy, son of deceased Yerrabotula Venkata Reddy, was unanimously elected during this poll.

Papi Reddy is the brother-in-law of Panyam Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Banaganapalle MLA Katasani Rami Reddy. The two legislators were said to have influenced the YSRCP high command to give the ZP chairman post to Yerrabotula Papi Reddy.

The two also learnt to have exerted pressure on Malkireddy Venkata Subba Reddy to quit the post. As they succeeded in this, Kolimigundla ZPTC member Papi Reddy is likely to meet Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on December 23 to seek the post.