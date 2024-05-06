Kutagula villagers show love and support for YSR Congress leaders during election campaign

During an election campaign organized under the leadership of party youth leader Praneeth Reddy, YSR Congress MLA candidate B.S. Maqbool and Hindupuram Parliament candidate Boya Santhamma were warmly welcomed by fans in Kutagu village. The villagers showed their admiration for the leaders by not letting their feet touch the ground, a gesture of love and respect.





The fans expressed their loyalty to the leaders and their commitment to support the YSR Congress party. They emphasized the need to re-elect CM Jagananna, who they believe is dedicated to the development and empowerment of the state's residents, regardless of caste or religion.



MLC Mangamma, assembly election in-charge Pula Srinivasa Reddy, former MLA Attar Chand Basha, town councillors, local party leaders, activists, and fans were among those present at the event. The villagers urged voters to be cautious of misleading statements from other political alliances and to support the YSR Congress party in the upcoming elections.

