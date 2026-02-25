KVR college holds seminar on drone tech

Kurnool: A three-day training seminar on drone technology was conducted at KVR (Women’s) Degree College under the joint auspices of the Departments of Physics and Biotechnology, with financial support from the Central Government.

IIIT-DM Professor Krishna Nayak, the chief guest, highlighted the growing career prospects in drone technology, tracing its origins from Australia in 1849 to its military use in the US and later by DRDO in India in 1995. Principal Dr K Venkat Reddy said drones are transforming sectors such as agriculture and disaster management. Participants received certificates. Faculty members and students attended the programme.