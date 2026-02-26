No difference between ruling and opposition members in conduct

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju expressed strong displeasure over unruly scenes in the House, remarking that there appeared to be ‘no difference between the ruling party and the opposition’ in terms of behaviour.

Intervening during the 49th session of the Council on Wednesday, Moshen Raju observed that even members of the ruling party were acting like the opposition by raising loud protests and creating disruptions during Question Hour. His remarks came after some TDP members engaged in noisy exchanges, competing with opposition members inside the House.

The Chairman also criticised certain Ministers for providing provocative replies to questions, which he said further escalating tensions. He cautioned Ministers against making controversial remarks and urged them to respond with restraint and patience, noting that opposition members were raising issues within their rights.

Earlier, Moshen Raju advised Ministers, including Kandula Durgesh, BC Janardhan Reddy and Satya Kumar Yadav, to furnish complete and relevant information while replying to members’ queries. If immediate details were unavailable, he said, Ministers should assure the House that the information would be provided later in writing or personally.

Stressing the need to uphold the dignity of the Council, the Chairman called on all members to maintain decorum and ensure that proceedings are conducted in a constructive manner.