‘Lab to School’ initiative whets curiosity

Rajamahendravaram: Ina commendable effort to foster scientific interest among rural students, the Chemistry Department of Government Arts College (Autonomous), Rajamahendravaram, on Friday successfully conducted a ‘Lab to School’ programme at Zilla Parishad High School Plus, Vedullapalli, Seethanagaram mandal.

Faculty members and postgraduate students from the college bringing hands-on chemistry experiments directly to the school students. The programme’s primary objective was to demystify chemistry and ignite a passion for scientific exploration.

The event received a warm reception and strong support from the school’s Headmaster NVV Satyanarayana, and In-charge V Srinivasa Rao. Practical demonstrations of chemistry experiments, specifically those included in the syllabi of Classes 8, 9, and 10, were performed and explained in detail.

Students were actively engaged in observing and understanding experiments such as identifying different types of solutions, conducting tests for acids, bases, starch, and proteins, and distinguishing various types of chemical reactions. The emphasis was on a hands-on, experimental approach to learning.

To facilitate this vital outreach, Principal Prof Ramachandra RK of Government Arts College arranged for the High-Glo bus, enabling the transportation of equipment and personnel. The programme was formally inaugurated by College Principal Prof Ramachandra RK, Head of the Chemistry Department T Srinivasa Rao, and Programme Coordinator Dr L Rajeshwari.

Several dedicated Chemistry faculty members and enthusiastic postgraduate students from the college actively participated in making this educational initiative a resounding success, leaving a positive impact on the young minds of Vedullapalli.