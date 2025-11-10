Lack of awareness leads to vascular problems

Guntur: The Vascular Society of India organised National Vascular Walkathon at NTR Stadium here on Sunday, under the leadership of eminent vascular surgeons Dr Vijay Kumar, Dr Surendra, and Dr Ratna Sri. State IMA President Dr Nanda Kishore appreciated the initiative for organising such awareness programmes every year in Guntur to educate the public about vascular health.

He emphasised that in today’s modern lifestyle, many young people suffer from vascular problems due to lack of awareness, and highlighted the importance of preventive measures available in society. Vascular surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said that around 400 participants including doctors, pharma professionals, and nursing students took part in the walkathon, which started from NTR Stadium and proceeded through Lakshmipuram Road up to the Mother Teresa statue. IMA Guntur vice-president Dr Sivaprasad, secretary Dr Sai Krishna, GGH professor Dr G Ramakrishna, and Sk Lal Vajir were present.