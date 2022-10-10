Laksha Kumkumarchana performed in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Srisailam temple performed Laksha Kumkumarchana to Goddess Brahmarabika Devi on Sunday. In a press release, the authorities stated that the devotees in large numbers from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and from both Telugu-speaking states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have participated in Paroksha seva. Prior to organising Laksha Kumkumarchana, the Veda pundits and archaka swamis have recited the puja sankalpam. Later, Maha Ganapathi puja was performed seeking blessing of god for conducting the programme uninterruptedly.

The vermillion is one of the important spices among other spices. Offering the kumkum to the Goddess reaps abnormal results, stated the pundits. By performing Laksha Kumkumarchana, it is said that the hardships would be ward off and good things will happen. The aspirations of the devotees would be fulfilled and the couples would be blessed with children. The devotees who could not come to the temple directly can participate at the arjitha sevas by sending their gotra namams.

The authorities have stated that the temple is organising the arjitha paroksha seva and the devotees who want to participate at the paroksha seva have to pay an amount of Rs 1,116 through online. The devotees are advised to pay the amount after visiting www.srisailadevasthanam.org or aptemples.ap.gov.in. The devotees are also suggested to contact the temple information center on 83339 01351/52/53/54/55/56 for more information.