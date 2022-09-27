Lakshmi Parvathi defends health varsity renaming

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party general secretary and Telugu, Sanskrit Academy chairperson N Lakshmi Parvati defending the renaming of NTR Health University said that the TDP leaders were making unnecessary hue and cry over renaming of the Health University.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office on Monday, Lakshmi Parvathi said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy named a district as NTR district as a mark of respect towards NTR.

She said NTR University of Health Science was renamed as YSR University of Health sciences as YSR earned name and fame as one rupee doctor and founder of Aarogyasri health scheme.

Lakshmi Parvathi said that those who back-stabbed NTR, were now trying to use his name for political mileage. She alleged that NTR could not get Bharat Ratna as Chandrababu Naidu created hurdles.

She said that Naidu and some section of media were responsible for unseating NTR from power. They were now creating unnecessary ruckus over renaming of the Health University.