Lakshya anniversary concluded
Highlights
Vizianagaram: The Electrical Department Student Union Anniversary Lakshya 2024, which started on Wednesday at Lendi College of Engineering concluded on a grand note with students' cultural activities on the second day. Vice-Chairman Srinivas Rao, correspondent and secretary Siva Rama Krishna, principal Dr VV Rama Reddy, head of Electrical department Dr K Subbaramaiah and in-charge HoD Dr B V S Acharyulu awarded the first and second prizes to the students who performed brilliantly in various sports, technology exhibitions, robot races and robot wars held on the previous day. Students enthusiastically participated in various cultural activities.
