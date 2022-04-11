Lalithaa Jewellery 40th showroom inaugurated in Narasaraopet

Guntur: MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Private Ltd Managing Director Dr Kiran Kumar inaugurated 40th showroom at Railway Station Road in Narasaraopet on Sunday. Speaking on this occasion, MD Dr Kiran Kumar said that they will open another 17 showrooms very soon and urged the customers to check gold price of his shop with that of other shops. He further said that they have introduced various schemes for the convenience of customers on the occasion of showroom inauguration in Narasaraopet.

MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy thanked Dr Kiran Kumar for opening Lalithaa Jewellery showroom in Narasaraopet as soon as Palnadu district is formed. He said, Dr Kiran Kumar is creating new trends in the jewellery business and brought revolution in the jewellery business.

The MD said that chains, bangles, necklace, chandraharams, rings, ear studs, Vaddanam in various models and designs are available at lower price in the showroom. Similarly, diamonds available at an affordable price.