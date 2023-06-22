Lalithaa Jewellery to open 50th showroom in Nellore on June 24

VIJAYAWADA: Lalithaa jewellery Chairman and MD Dr M Kiran kumar has announced the 50th showroom will be inaugurated on June 23 in Nellore.

Addressing media on Thuesday Kiran Kumar said his 10 years dream of opening 50th showroom in Nellore will be fulfilled.

He said two more showrooms will be opened at Sullurpet and Gudur on the same day.

He said quality , designs and price are the reasons of his success.