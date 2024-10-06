Land allotted for 203 industrial units in state: Home Minister

Guntur : Home ministerVangalapudi Anitha said allotments of land in the industrial parks to set up 203 industrial units in the state is a good sign. Mantena Rama Raju (Rambabu) took over charge as Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) chairman at a programme held at APIIC office in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said the government is expected to get Rs 2,350 crore investments for setting up industrial units generating employment opportunities to 4,300 persons. She felicitated Rama Raju on the occasion.

Minister for excise and mines Kollu Ravindra said the government has decided to complete the construction of Machilipatnam port works within a year. He urged Rama Raju to give priority for setting up of industries in the state to generate employment.

The new APIIC chairman Rama Raju assured that he will develop infrastructure for setting up of industries to generate employment opportunities. He thanked the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for giving him the opportunity.

Minister for roads and buildings B C Janardhana Reddy felicitated Rama Raju.