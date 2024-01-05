Laptops distributed on Braille’s birth anniversary

Eluru: Joint collector B Lavanyaveni attended as the chief guest at a programme organised at Girijan Bhavan on the occasion of 215th birth anniversary of Louis Braille, inventor of the writing and reading system intended for use by visually impaired people on Thursday

She garlanded the portrait of Braille and paid tributes to him.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the state government is striving for the welfare of differently-abled persons.

Braille was a great person who succeeded in achieving his goal in spite of disability. Visually impaired are second to none, she said.

The state government is providing Rs 10.28 crore worth pensions to 34,276 Divyangs every month in the district, she informed.

About 250 visually challenged persons attended the meeting. A cake was cut by them on the occasion to celebrate Braille’s birth anniversary. Laptops were distributed to eligible visually-challenged persons by the JC Lavanyaveni and DRO M Venkateswarlu.

As many as 15 visually impaired persons were felicitated for their services on the occasion.