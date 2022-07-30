Last rites of Pushpa Raj performed with State honours

Guntur: Last rites of former Minister JR Pusha Raj were performed with State government honours at a graveyard at Nudurupadu village of Phirangipuram mandal of Guntur district on Friday.

Guntur Revenue Divisional Officer M Prabhakar Reddy participated in the final rites and several police officers participated on behalf of the district administration.

Police fired into air as a mark of respect to the departed leader. Former MP Dr Yalamanchili Sivaji and several TDP leaders were present on the occasion.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, party State president K Atchannaidu visited JR Pusha Raj's residence in Guntur city and paid tributes. They consoled his family members. Nara Lokesh said JR Pusha Raj's death is big loss to the party, remembering how the latter had worked hard to strengthen party.