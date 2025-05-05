Live
Laughter helps lead happy life
On the occasion of World Laughter Day, Dr VV Rama Kumar, senior Diabetologist and Glottologist, organised health camps at three different locations to promote the significance of laughter in leading a happy life and managing health conditions such as stress and high blood sugar.
Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Rama Kumar emphasised, “Laughter is a universal language, which needs no translation, no prescription, and no cost. In my years of medical practice, especially as a diabetologist, I have seen how lifestyle, stress, and mental wellbeing play a critical role in managing chronic conditions like diabetes. That’s why I say that laughter is truly the best medicine.”
He cited a long-term study from Japan, which found that individuals who laugh regularly tend to enjoy longer and healthier lives. “Laughter can actually reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes, making it a valuable ally for diabetics,” he explained.
He pointed out the natural joy of children, noting, “Children laugh around 400 times a day—a beautiful reminder of how joy comes naturally to the young.
But as we grow older, many of us forget to laugh and increase our health risks.” As part of his advice, he encouraged people to share light moments with family and friends, and to enjoy comedy shows, movies, or humorous videos. He also recommended laughter yoga—a unique practice where people gather to laugh intentionally.
Dr Rama Kumar concluded by stating, “Beyond individual benefits, laughter builds stronger relationships, promotes empathy, and creates a positive environment—both personally and professionally. It connects people, lifts spirits, and fosters resilience.”