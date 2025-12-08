Launch a CBI probe into raw material procurement

Visakhapatnam: Representatives from trade union leaders of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) demanded a CBI probe against RINL CMD (Addl-charge) Ajit Kumar Saxena for deliberately pushing the plant into losses.

They pointed out that ever since Saxena took charge as the CMD (Addl-charge) of VSP, the plant has been incurring losses.

Underlining this, they appealed to the Ministry of Steel to handover the files approved by him for procurement of coke, pallets and other raw materials.

Further, they demanded a probe into the issue with immediate effect as he is retiring in December.

They also urged the Ministry of Labour to launch a probe into Saxena’s misrepresentation of the facts to the labour department and appealed to the director of factories to investigate the prevailing unsafe conditions in the plant, resulting in deaths of a number of workers in the last 11 months.

“The CMD of RINL is involved in a number of corrupt practices in raw material procurement for the plant. The Ministry of Steel should place him under suspension immediately,” demanded Ch Narasinga Rao, chairman of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC)-CITU, D Adinarayana, chairman of VUPPC-AITUC, Mantri Rajasekhar, chairman of VUPPC-INTUC, Padi Thrinadha Rao, general secretary of Visakha Steel Employees Union.