Law and Order in AP is out of control: GVL Narasimha Rao
BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao has made sensational comments stating that law and order in Andhra Pradesh are out of control.
Responding to the recent developments especially on the kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana's family in the state on Sunday, he made several key comments.
He said that Amit Shah has a complete report on law and order in the state and demanded that the full facts regarding the kidnap incident be revealed.
Further, GVL expressed concern over the class ten student being killed by setting him on fire in Bapatla and demanded an in-depth inquiry.
Stating that there is a need for a CBI investigation on sand mining in Andhra Pradesh, GVL alleged that vengeance politics are going on in the state.
