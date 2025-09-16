Live
- Tannishtha Chatterjee on ‘full plate’: This film was born out of struggle, grit, hope
- Mira Rajput hits the gym with a sprinkle of ‘morning blues’
- Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur
- IOC president Coventry calls Sydney 2000 "spark" of her Olympic journey
- Sensex, Nifty open higher as India-US trade talks set to resume
- Sahastradhara cloudburst: PM Modi, HM Shah dial U'khand CM Dhami, assure full support
- Akhilesh Yadav calls for more military schools
- Collectors' Conference Continues: CM Chandrababu Naidu Focuses on IT, Revenue, and Law and Order
- Five Bangladeshi students suspended by NIT Silchar for hostel violence deported
- Sukhu hits out at Pb, Har over dues from Bhakra Beas Board
Law & order is top priority
Highlights
Nellore: SP Ajitha Vejendla stated that maintaining law and order in the district is her top priority in the district. On Monday, she assumed charge...
Nellore: SP Ajitha Vejendla stated that maintaining law and order in the district is her top priority in the district. On Monday, she assumed charge as the new district SP by replacing her predecessor G Krishnakanth.
Later addressing a press conference, the SP said as part of this initiative, she would deploy special party teams for controlling rowdy elements and law breakers to prevent untoward incidents in the district. Stressing the need of safeguarding women, Ajitha said that she would pay special focus in this regard.
When asked about the increase of cyber frauds, the SP stressed the need to conduct more awareness camps over the issue. She vowed to transform Nellore as drug-free district with the cooperation from Eagle teams.
Next Story