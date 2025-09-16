Law & order is top priority

Nellore: SP Ajitha Vejendla stated that maintaining law and order in the district is her top priority in the district. On Monday, she assumed charge as the new district SP by replacing her predecessor G Krishnakanth.

Later addressing a press conference, the SP said as part of this initiative, she would deploy special party teams for controlling rowdy elements and law breakers to prevent untoward incidents in the district. Stressing the need of safeguarding women, Ajitha said that she would pay special focus in this regard.

When asked about the increase of cyber frauds, the SP stressed the need to conduct more awareness camps over the issue. She vowed to transform Nellore as drug-free district with the cooperation from Eagle teams.