Law & order under control in violence-hit Atmakur: IGP

Kurnool: Inspector General of Police (IGP) P Venkatarami Reddy has said that the situation in Atmakur town, which witnessed group clash over construction of mosque, is under control. The IGP along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, addressed a media conference here at Atmakur on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that they have reviewed the security arrangements, progress of investigation in the cases registered regarding the Atmakur violence. He said police have promptly responded to situation and strived a lot to restore tranquil atmosphere in Atmakur town. Expressing concern, he said it is an unfortunate incident.

The IGP said the investigation is being done in all angles and in a transparent manner. Section 144 has been imposed in and around Atmakur town and it will continue till the situation improves, he said. He warned of initiating stern action on those people, who try to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Atmakur. A total of 51 people were arrested in the connection with group clash.

All arrested persons have been produced before the Atmakur court for initiating further action. Evidence against the arrested accused has been collected. The IGP also said that five police personnel were also hurt in the violence. Of the five, one police personnel suffered a jaw fracture and undergoing surgery. Venkatarami Reddy said the department will take care of the health and treatment of police personnel.

He appealed to people to join hands with police to restore peace and harmony in the area besides respecting the law and order. If anyone tries to violate the law then they would face stringent action, stated the IGP Venkatarami Reddy.