Leaders may go, but people are with us, claims Kakani

Nellore: After Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy joined TDP in the presence of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu in Nellore on Saturday, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy made interesting comments during a press meet held at his camp office in the city on Sunday.

Accusing V Prabhakar Reddy for quitting YSRCP for his political advantages, the Minister stressed that there was no damage to the YSRCP if some leaders leave the party as people are with Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also noted that it will be highly impossible for TDP to retain power in the ensuing elections though it has several YSRCP turncoats to contest in the 2024 elections, as people lost confidence on Naidu’s leadership.

The Minister said that there was much frustration witnessed in Chandrababu Naidu's speech during yesterday's meeting as he was afraid of facing defeat in the coming elections. He pointed out that if Chandrababu Naidu really rendered service to the people during his regime, then why he failed to answer the question of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Sidham meetings of what good deeds he did to the people?

Pointing out Chandrababu Naidu’s comments of securing 10 Assembly segments and two MP seats in Nellore district, Minister Kakani wondered if TDP has really has such capacity, then why it made electoral alliances with other parties. He said that YSRCP is expecting public mandate in its favour in the coming elections as it had fulfilled all its assurances made to the people as per 2019 election manifesto.