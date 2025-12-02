Lean construction key for timely urban projects: Narayana

Tirupati: Municipal administration and urban development minister Dr P Narayana said Lean Construction practices are essential for improving efficiency, reducing waste, and accelerating major municipal and urban development projects across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Lean Construction Conference (ILCC 2025) held at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati on Monday, he stressed that Lean methods can help complete construction works on time and with better quality.

Lean construction is an integrated project delivery process that emphasises collaboration between teams and maximise stakeholder value while minimising wastages, including time and material.

The conference was organised by the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at IIT Tirupati in collaboration with the Indian Lean Construction Excellence (ILCE). The conference brings together leaders from the construction industry, academia, and government to discuss innovations and best practices in Lean Construction.

ILCC 2025 is structured into a Workshop Day, an Industry Day, and two Conference Days, aiming to strengthen government–academia–industry partnerships. The event focuses on the growing role of Lean methodologies in transforming India’s infrastructure and promoting sustainability and technological advancement.

IIT Tirupati director and academic patron of ILCC 2025, Prof K N Satyanarayana, said the institute is committed to bridging academic research with industry requirements. He noted that Industry Day reflects IIT Tirupati’s effort to translate academic work into practical solutions for nation-building projects.

The inaugural session also included insights from ILCE chairman and Godrej Construction senior vice-president Anup Mathew and ILCE secretary general Kaezad Karanjawala. The day featured invited talks, expert discussions, and two panel sessions on Lean implementation in India and the use of BIM, AI and digital tools.

Practitioners, researchers, academicians, and students took part in the sessions. A poster display showcased new research and ideas in Lean Construction.

The conference will continue with paper presentations, industry engagements, and technical sessions over the next two days.