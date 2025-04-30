Lecture on future of AI in e-commerce organised

Rajamahendravaram: The Department of Commerce and Management at Government College (Autonomous) organised a one-day International Extension Lecture on “The Future of AI in E-Commerce and the Digital Economy” on Tuesday, drawing an enthusiastic response from students and faculty.

Samuel Galla, Senior Regional Director at LTI Mindtree Technology, Frankfurt, Germany, was the keynote speaker for the session. Sharing his global insights, Galla spoke on the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in redefining e-commerce, digital platforms, and economic models across the world.

Principal Dr Ramachandra RK, who chaired the session, highlighted the increasing relevance of AI in modern business and academic spheres. Vice-Principal Dr Sri Rama Murthy underscored the vital role of e-commerce in reshaping consumer behaviour and global trade.

The programme was coordinated by Dr PVV Satyanarayana, with IQAC Coordinator Dr AA Annapurna and Convenor Dr B Prathima contributing to the discussions. Faculty members including Dr P Sunanda, V Ramesh Krishna, B Sujatha, and DB Sankar Reddy were also present.

Over 125 students participated in the event, engaging actively in the discussions and gaining valuable insights into the evolving digital landscape.