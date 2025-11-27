LED display screens installed at Vizag railway station

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division officials installed state-of-the-art 220 digital LED display screens at Visakhapatnam railway station.

Reflecting the importance given to passenger-centric digital initiatives and commercial innovation, the screens provided on Wednesday were part of upgrading passenger information and enhancing visual ambience at the station.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Lalit Bohra inaugurated the new digital display system at Visakhapatnam railway station in the presence of senior divisional commercial manager K. Pavan Kumar, divisional commercial manager Pooja Singh and other dignitaries.

The digital contract stands valid for a period of five years and it will continue till 2030, providing long-term revenue assurance and stability for commercial publicity at the station. Under this contract, a total of 220 LED digital display screens has been installed across various locations at Visakhapatnam station, covering approximately 2,000 sq. ft. of display area including station premises and pillars for digital advertisements.

The digital screens operate on a 50:50 time-sharing model, with equal screen time earmarked for railway information and commercial advertisements. Railway-related information such as train alerts, operational updates and emergency messages is prioritised, especially during major events or during disaster management like cyclones, accidents, agitations and other contingencies, thereby enhancing passenger safety, timely communication and crowd management.