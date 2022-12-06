Left leaders stage protest over bogus voters

Nellore: The Left party leaders, CPM, CPI, along with other leaders staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday against the alleged irregularities in registration of fake teachers for the MLC elections. CPM district secretary Moolam Ramesh, CPI district secretary D Ankaiah, convener of election committee M Mohan Rao and CPM municipal secretary K Srinivasulu criticised the ruling party candidate P Chandrasekhar Reddy for enrolling ineligible voters working in Krishna Chaitanya, NBKR Institutions and other corporate educational institutions in the district without rendering the required service as per the guidelines of Election Commission. It was alleged that the votes were also registered without the countersignature of authorities. They demanded probe into the irregularities by a senior IAS officer. In technical terms, they said that the names of teachers can be found in Unified District Information System for Education (Udise) database, details of lecturers on Jnanabhumi and teachers at technical colleges on AICTE websites, while the names of those enrolled by these corporate institutions are nowhere to be found. The leaders said they have identified around 500 ineligible people, and the ruling party enrolled them to throw dust in the eyes of other political wings. They demanded that action be taken against these irregularities and handed over a request to the collector during the Spandana programme. AITUC district president V Ramaraju, DYFI district president B Narasimha and district secretary M Venkata Ramana were present.