Leprosy detection drive screens 66.5 lakh in state

Vijayawada: The statewide Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) has screened 66,52,563 people so far, and 5,085 individuals with suspected symptoms have been referred to medical officers for re-examination, director of public health Dr K Padmavati said in a statement on Thursday.

She said the door-to-door survey, which will continue till the 30th of this month, must be conducted meticulously. ASHA workers and male volunteers are required to participate every day from 7 am to 9 am, she added. Dr Padmavati appealed to the public to cooperate with ASHA workers and ANMs who visit households for screening.

Suspected cases will be referred to nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs). Once symptoms are identified in any individual, a focal leprosy survey (FLC) covering 300 neighbouring households will be carried out. In addition, Single-Dose Regimen (SDR) or PEP medication will be administered to 30–40 people, including family members and neighbours of the suspected patient.

Dr Padmavati said leprosy patients are provided free Multi-Drug Treatment (MDT) as part of the government’s prevention and control measures. Awareness material is being distributed to every household, and banners are being displayed at major junctions to spread information on leprosy prevention.

She further said that on the 10th of every month, Disability Prevention and Medical Rehabilitation (DPMR) camps are held at primary health centres and leprosy colonies. These camps provide physiotherapy support to people with disabilities. Cases requiring advanced correction undergo Reconstructive Surgery (RCS), for which the government provides Rs 12,000 assistance. Patients also receive ₹6,000 during treatment, and Rs 3,000 each for the first and second follow-ups, she added.