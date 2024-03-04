Let's give majority to Jagan Mohan Reddy again: Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Kadiri: Regional Coordinator, Minister of Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that everyone should support the development of the state by retaining the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for second term who is constantly working for women empowerment. On Sunday, he toured six mandals of the constituency along with Kadiri MLA candidate BS Maqbool and Hindupuram Parliament candidate Boya Santhamma and distributed YSR support cheques to the beneficiaries. On this occasion, he said that so far YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister who has supported the development of women in the state.

YS Jagan is credited with reducing the debt burden of every elder sister in the state in the name of YSR Aasara.

Along with Jagananna Inti Patta, which has given high priority to women, all the schemes like YSR Aasara, YSR Chayutha, Amma Odi, Vidya Deevena, and Dharam Deevena are being deposited in their accounts.

The CM is credited with fulfilling 99 per cent of the promises given in the Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Cheater Chandrababu who not only broke his word by giving false promises but also deleted the manifesto online.

Jagan launched YSR Asara and zero interest schemes because of Chandrababu's fraud that he would waive Dwakra loans.

We are providing welfare schemes to everyone who is eligible in the state irrespective of caste and religion.

During Chandrababu's regime, the Janmabhoomi Committees used to provide government schemes only to those mentioned.

After the late leader YS Rajasekhar Reddy, his son YS Jagan is the only one standing on the side of the poor and meeting their needs.

Chief Minister of our state is a brave leader who asked that if something good happens to you then vote for me.

Quality education and medical facilities have been provided through the scheme.

In 14 years of rule, there is not even a plan to tell the good that Chandrababu did to the people.

Chandrababu is the thief who was caught in the banknote case for voting.

The development made in Amaravati in the name of temporary capital was washed away by rainwater.

Chandrababu is the leader who looted from his own party leaders but Jaganmohan Reddy is the leader who distributed to the people of the state in the name of welfare.

If the late leader Rajasekhar Reddy gave 7 percent reservation to minorities, Chandrababu went to the Supreme Court and reduced it to 4 percent.

Joint Anantapur District ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma, State CEC Members Pula Srinivasa Reddy, Former State Secretary Vajrabhaskar Reddy, Former Coordinator Smd Ismail, YSRCP Leaders Sadat Ali Khan, Pariki Sadhik Bhasha, Battala Venkataramana, Battala Hariprasad, Lingala Lokeshwar Reddy, Municipal Vice Chairmen , Councillors, MPPs, ZPTCs, Vice MPPs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Co-op members, Sarpanchs, Mandal Convenors, JCS Mandal Incharges, Chairman of various departments, Directors, former public representatives, YSR CP leaders, activists and fans participated.







