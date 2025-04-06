Let’s strive to realise Jagjivan Ram’s ideals: JC Navya

Kurnool: Joint Collector Dr B Navya called upon everyone to work towards realising the ideals of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram and establishing an equal and just society.

On Saturday, she paid floral tributes to Jagjivan Ram’s statue at Five Roads (RS Road) Junction in Kurnool.

JC Dr Navya described Jagjivan Ram as a great leader and freedom fighter. She stated that poverty is not a barrier to progress, and today’s students should look up to him as a role model. She highlighted how, even as a student, Jagjivan Ram fought against societal inequalities and stood up against the discriminatory two-pot system, which exemplified his early commitment to social justice.

The JC said that his contributions left an indelible mark on Indian politics and freedom movement. The State government has issued a memo directing schools and hostels to introduce students to Jagjivan Ram’s life and achievements. Programs have been planned at B-Camp Social Welfare Hostels and other educational institutions to spread awareness about his inspiring journey.

Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha and Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri praised Dr Jagjivan Ram as areformer and politician who served as an inspiration to the marginalized. She recounted how his impressive speech on untouchability caught the attention of Madan Mohan Malaviya, who helped him gain admission to BHU.

Joint Collector Navya, the MLAs and SC/ST leaders cut a cake on this occasion. Former Minister Mareppa, former MLC Sudhakar, Kurnool Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, Social Welfare Officer Ranga Lakshmi, and leaders from SC/ST associationswere among those who participated in the event.