Telangana Accelerates Budget Preparations Focused on Rural Development and Women’s Welfare

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has stepped up preparations for its upcoming budget, with a key meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. The meeting involved a detailed review of the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare departments alongside Minister Seethakka.

A major focus of the upcoming budget will be rural development. The government has announced plans to allocate substantial funds for the construction of modern Panchayat buildings in every village, alongside improvements to rural schools and Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

In addition, significant reforms are planned for women and child welfare. New Anganwadi centres will be established across the state where needed, in conjunction with integrated schools. Extra funds will be allocated for nutrition programmes to safeguard children’s health, and dedicated funds will be set aside for constructing women’s activity centres.

Responding to the central government’s reduction in MGNREGA funds, the state government has assured that the scheme will continue uninterrupted using state funds, ensuring rural labourers face no difficulties. Deputy Chief Minister Vikramarka emphasised that women’s empowerment and children’s welfare remain the government’s primary priorities.