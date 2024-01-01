Let’s welcome New Year with one crore hopes: Naidu

Mangalagiri: Wishing a Happy New Year to the people of the State, former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that welcoming the New Year with one crore hopes is our tradition and we always fondly hope that the bitter memories should never come back to our mind.

Chandrababu Naidu said in a statement released from party headquarters here that the people have personally experienced literal hell in 2023. ''We all have experienced how the State suffered when an inefficient person is given an opportunity to hold power as he sought a single opportunity,'' he said.

Asking people to welcome the New Year with a fond hope and expectations, the TDP supremo said that that the people should take an oath to build a State sans violence, corruption and irregularities. ''Let us all get ready to send this ‘Sisupala’ home with the most powerful weapon of vote,'' Naidu said. Calling upon people to contribute their mite for the overall development of the country, he said that the people are already aware that the TDP has prepared an action plan for good governance which will run on two wheels of welfare and development.

As part of this a mini-manifesto is already released with six guarantees, he said, adding that the TDP and the Jana Sena combine will soon come out with a detailed manifesto. ''I am assuring you all that I will provide freedom to you from this atrocious rule in just another 100 days,'' Naidu said. Stating that he will personally take the responsibility of no power on earth can create any kind of hurdles for the progress and reputation of Telugu community, the TDP supremo said and wished that the New Year would bring all good for the people of the State.