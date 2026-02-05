PM Modi listened, our ideas reflected in Budget, say young leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering youth and building a Viksit Bharat found strong expression at the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026'.

At this platform, young participants from across the country presented innovative ideas directly before the Prime Minister and Union Ministers. Several of these youth-driven suggestions were later reflected in the Union Budget. This effort underlined a significant moment in participatory policymaking.

Sakshi Pandey from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, a participant and presenter at the Dialogue, shared ideas focused on building a sustainable and green Viksit Bharat.

Preparing for the UPSC examination, Sakshi also works as a social worker with an NGO that provides a platform for specially abledchildren to showcase their talents.

Talking to IANS, she described her interaction with Prime Minister Modi as deeply enriching, saying the platform helped young participants take their ideas from the state level to the national stage.

She said the Prime Minister not only listened attentively but also offered valuable inputs, particularly on Mission LiFE, which helped refine her ideas further.

Preeti Kalra, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana and a third-year B.Tech student of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal, represented Haryana at the national platform.

My Bharat volunteer, Preet, presented ideas under the theme “Making India the Start-Up Capital of the World.” She said presenting before the Prime Minister was an unforgettable experience and that PM Modi encouraged young presenters to further develop their ideas, write blogs and engage with concerned ministries.

Preeti said the inclusion of youth ideas in the Union Budget showed that youth participation in governance is now real and impactful.

Mayank Raj from Ranchi, Jharkhand, another participant and presenter, said interacting directly with the Prime Minister and Union Cabinet ministers was a moment of immense pride. He said the positive response from the leadership reinforced the belief that youth power is the greatest strength of a developed India.

According to him, the budget’s focus on Digital India, drones, space, defence startups and the Orange Economy opens new opportunities for creators and Generation Z, and lays a strong foundation for India’s journey towards 2047.

Kirti Shukla, the sole representative from Kanpur at the Dialogue, termed the inclusion of her ideas in the Union Budget a major achievement. She said it was the first time she truly felt that the voices of young Indians were not only heard but translated into national policy.

Calling the initiative a strong bridge between youth and nation-building, she said her achievement was a matter of pride for Kanpur and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

Raunak Chaudhary from Greater Noida, another participant, described the interaction with Union Cabinet ministers as unforgettable, saying ministers welcomed young people confidently, presenting ideas for a developed India.

Raunak said the Dialogue demonstrated how the government is listening to the confidence, commitment and aspirations of the youth, who will play a decisive role in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Dialogue saw massive participation, with over 15 lakh youth registering nationwide, around 3,000 selected to participate, and a limited group presenting directly before the Prime Minister.

Participants agreed that the initiative reflects a shift where India’s future is no longer confined to policy documents, but is increasingly being shaped by the ideas, innovation and energy of its youth.



