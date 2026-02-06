MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th February 2026

Rahul does it again and again

Your editorial - ‘Rahul’s antics over Naravani’s book will not help’ (HANS, February 5) pointing out the remarks of leader of opposition may not help, but his expressions must be heard patiently. Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi’s voice on many occasions in the house and outside has become a laughing stock. He is being treated as a novice in politics which may prove right in the event he becomes head of the government at a later opportunity.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

II

This is with reference to your editorial ‘Rahul’s antics over Naravane’s book will not help Congress’. The Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, appears intent on paralysing Parliament through orchestrated disruptions rather than constructive engagement and meaningful debate. Dragging references from General M. M. Naravane’s unpublished memoir into the House, especially during deliberations on motion of thanks to the President’s Address, was unwarranted and disgusting. Above all, preventing the Prime Minister from delivering an address in the House, virtually gheroing him is seen as a notch above the present wickedness of the Congress.

National security issues demand responsibility, not political point-scoring. Such conduct betrays frustration and a loss of direction after repeated electoral setbacks.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

III

Rahul Gandhi’s theatrics over references to former Army Chief General M. M. Naravane’s forthcoming book will do little to revive the Congress. The party’s apparent, pre-determined strategy of disrupting Parliament has assumed a troubling pattern, deviating from established democratic norms. Raising selective national security concerns during the President’s Address, instead of adhering to the agenda, sets a dangerous precedent.

Invoking unpublished material on Chinese intrusions reflects political desperation rather than statesmanship. The country is aware that the security forces have been given a free hand to display their professionalism, without any interventions, unlike before. The inevitable counter-display of books critical of Congress rule only exposed the hollowness of this tactic and the party’s anxiety over the NDA’s electoral continuity.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Harness technology to save rainwater

This has reference to the article ‘ Prioritize rejuvenation of Buckingham Canal’ (THI Feb 4). Every year it is common that heavy rains disrupt the traffic , damages roads, foot paths, manholes ,trees , animals and humans .Showing mere sympathy or making aerial surveys is of no use . Using optimal use of technology can create many open water storage tanks and canals to collect all the rain water .

Such water shall be made to flow freely to the rivers , particularly to the Musi River . The Musi River development on par with the Buckingham canal is most important .On priority it shall be completed so that our Telangana becomes a major tourist place.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Convert waste into viable energy

Through your column, I, would like to draw the attention of the Minister of Municipal Administration, Government of Telangana and to the GHMC Commissioner, to send a study team to Chennai, Tamil Nadu to visit the Perungudi Dump Yard, where biomining project, being undertaken by the Singapore based Blue Planet’s Zigma Environmental Solutions, which is working relentlessly to clear the 26 lakh tonnes of waste mounds, which is being treated to produce building materials, furniture and steel pallets. The objective of this project is to address the environmental concerns but also to create a greener and cleaner future.

The use of this biomining not only addresses the visible issue of waste accumulation but also delivers substantial environmental benefits. Waste and waste water are the common issues of every metropolitan city. The solution is to adopt the latest technology, in converting the waste collected into viable energy. The organic waste is to be composted in a decentralized manner by the compost plants and the manure generated, is to be supplied to all the GHMC parks in Hyderabad city besides open sale to public.

R J Janardhana Rao, Hyderabad