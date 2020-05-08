LG Polymers Gas leakage: Special team from Gujarat reaches Vizag

As the death toll amid the toxic gas leakage incident at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning, the officials have striving hard to bring down the gas leakage by PTBC chemical airlifted from Gujarat. Meanwhile, a nine-member special team reached Vizag to inspect LG Polymers. They said that the gas leakage has come under control.

The expert team has concluded that the gas has leaked from the valves. They also said that otherwise the tank would have got blasted and lead to a massive tragedy equal to that of Bhopal disaster. The experts said about 45 % chemical still there and efforts are on to neutralise it.

On the other hand, the committee appointed by state government to conduct inquiry will jump into the scene to find out the causes of the tragedy. While the special NDRF teams also inspecting LG Polymers and likely to spend entire day there.

The post Mortem of bodies of those who died due to gas leak in Vizag would reportedly be done now at KGH hospital.