Libraries to be developed with Rs 20.23 cr in Chittoor district

Chittoor: Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman N Madhubala said that Rs 20.23 crore would be expended for the development of libraries in Chittoor district during 2022-23.

New buildings would be constructed at Chittoor, Mulakalacheruvu, Nimmanapalli, Varadayapalem, Thottambedu and other mandal headquarters for which tenders would be called shortly, she added. Presiding over the Books Selection Committee meet held at the District Library Building here on Tuesday, she said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a road map for developing all the branch libraries in an extensive manner. She said steps would be taken for purchasing the new books as per the guidelines of the Director, State Libraries. "During 2022-23, it has been approved to expend Rs 22.23 crore for overall development of libraries in the district," she said.

District Library Building would be constructed with an outlay of Rs 4 crore. Wherever there are no permanent buildings for branch libraries, own buildings would be constructed in a phased manner, she added. She further said that steps would be taken for recovering the library cess due from all the municipal corporations like Chittoor and Tirupati and the municipalities like Palamaner, Madanapalli, Punganur and others. B Prakash, secretary and others were present.