It is known that the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has become terrible due to heavy rains in the last ten days. However, the Meteorological office said that there is a possibility of fresh rains again. It said that there will be scattered rains in two Telugu states due to the impact of the surface trough in the Bay of Bengal. Light rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh for today and tomorrow.



The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rains in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on the north Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Light to moderate rains are likely in one or two places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and scattered rains in Rayalaseema as well.

Meanwhile, due to the recent heavy rains, ditches and ponds have overflowed in two Telugu states and all the inland areas were submerged. The death of a software employee in Gachibowli of Hyderabad due to floods has caused a stir across the state.