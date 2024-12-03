Light to moderate rains likely in parts of AP today due to cyclone Fengal

The impact of Cyclone Fengal is being felt across Andhra Pradesh, with light to moderate rains forecasted for several districts today. According to the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, areas such as Srikakulam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai are likely to experience rainfall. Light rains are also expected in the districts of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, and Annamayya.

Farmers across the state have reported significant crop losses due to the cyclone and its accompanying rains. In response to this crisis, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with officials to assess the damage and discuss necessary compensation for affected farmers. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring that farmers can sell their wet paddy without complications and urged officials to remain vigilant over the next few days. He noted that 53 mandals have been impacted by the cyclone, and called for the establishment of relief and rehabilitation camps in areas severely affected by heavy rains.

Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anita has mandated that authorities be present in the cyclone-affected districts. In a phone conversation with collectors from these districts, she inquired about the ongoing situation and instructed district officials—especially in Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya—to stay prepared. The Minister reassured the public of the government's commitment to supporting farmers affected by the cyclone.

She also cautioned residents living near the Swarnamukhi River, which is currently overflowing in Tirupati district, and those in Naidupeta, Pellakur, and Ojili mandals, advising them to remain alert. The heavy rains have also triggered landslides in the Tirupati and Tirumala regions, prompting the Home Minister to advise devotees and local residents to prioritize their safety while moving about.

The government continues to monitor the situation closely and is taking proactive measures to provide relief and support to the community during this challenging time.