Light to moderate rains likely in south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema

The Meteorological Department has announced that a surface depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal will persist, extending up to an altitude of 3.1 km above mean sea level.

The Meteorological Department has announced that a surface depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal will persist, extending up to an altitude of 3.1 km above mean sea level. As a result of this weather phenomenon, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the south coast and Rayalaseema districts today. However, the department has clarified that there are no severe weather warnings in place.

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has indicated that thundershowers may also occur in the same regions, with similar weather conditions likely to continue into tomorrow. Furthermore, light to moderate rains are anticipated specifically in the Rayalaseema districts later today, while the possibility of thundershowers increases for some areas tomorrow.

In contrast, the weather outlook for Telangana remains dry, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center. The latest bulletin confirms that dry conditions are expected to persist for the next 5–6 days, with no rain forecasted in the region until January 17th. Residents may experience fog and cooler temperatures in the mornings over the next five days, although minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal during this period.

