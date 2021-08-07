Limited tickets for darshan in Tirumala: TTD

TTD on Saturday organised 'Dial Your EO' programme and answered the questions posed by the devotees from all over the country. "In the view of the guidelines issued by the centre and state governments, limited tickets are being issued for Sri Venkateshwara Swamy darshan in Tirumala," the EO said, adding that the tickets have been increased from 5000 to 8000 on the request of devotees.



Speaking on the hundi income, KS Jawahar Reddy said that Tirumala hundi has seen income of Rs 55.58 crore for the month of July and around 5.32 lakhs of devotees visited the temple.



TTD additional executive officer EV Dharma Reddy, JEO Sadha Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Reddy and CE Nageshwara Rao were present.

