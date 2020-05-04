Liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh witness huge crowds amid lifting the restrictions

Tirupati: With the opening of liquor shops after 40 days following COVID-19 induced lockdown, people who are fond of drinking have thronged to the streets from the morning. Even though the government allowed the shops to open from 11 am to 7 pm, people started waiting at shops from morning itself to get their turn quickly as they have fears that stocks might get depleted soon.

In the pilgrim city, there are 41 wine shops. However, 14 shops were not allowed to be opened as they are in containment areas while the other 27 shops have been opened. Some shopkeepers have broke coconuts and lit camphor before opening the shops.

It seems people were unfazed by the increased prices of liquor. They are saying that it was 40 days since they got liquor and have been eagerly waiting for it. "Our worry is whether we return home with the bottle as the rush is too much here," said a wine lover.

Meanwhile, the government imposed restrictions on social distancing that have gone for a toss at almost all shops. It has to be seen how police handle the situation.