50 tailoring students presented certificates

Hanumakonda : Under the aegis of the Indian Red Cross Society, certificates were presented to 50 students who successfully completed tailoring training.

The certificates were presented by Chairman Dr Vijay Chander Reddy and Vice Chairman Peddi Venkat Narayana Goud. On this occasion, Red Cross Society vice chairman Venkat Narayana Goud’s birthday was celebrated by the committee members, who cut a cake to mark the event. Additionally, Venkat Narayana distributed sewing machines to three students who completed the training, selected through a draw.

Speaking at the event, Red Cross Chairman Dr P Vijay Chander Reddy stated that the society has been diligently providing training to many individuals under its tailoring program to enhance their livelihood opportunities. He encouraged women interested in learning tailoring to contact the Red Cross office in Hanumakonda to enroll in the training program. He also mentioned that certificates would be issued to those who complete the training successfully.