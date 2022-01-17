Liquor shops in AP open till 10 pm

Vijayawada: The State Government on Monday issued orders extending liquor retail shops' business hours by one hour till 10 pm. The liquor shops at present close by 9 pm.

Special chief secretary to Government Revenue (Excise) department Rajat Bhargava issuing the orders stated that after careful examination of the matter, the Government gave permission to keep the retail outlets open till 10 pm keeping in view the Covid-19 guidelines and in order to complete the accounting procedures.

The State Government while claiming that it has been taking steps to discourage liquor consumption on one hand and at the same time extending liquor retail outlets timings by one hour surprised one and all.