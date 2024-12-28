‘Literary Forum’ held at VSU

Nellore: In-charge Vice-Chancellor of VSU Prof S Vijay Bhaskar Rao, the chief guest, highlighted the importance of agriculture, discussing the construction of tanks, significance of land, and the uniqueness of farmers’ lives as reflected in ancient literature.

He cited the works of renowned poets like Pothana and Srinatha as examples of this theme. Telugu department of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) and Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, has organised ‘Literary Forum’ at the university on Friday.

Dr K Sunitha, in-charge Registrar, remarked that literature serves as a mirror of societal values, showcasing the culture and traditions of different eras. She emphasised that literature depicting the life of farmers is invaluable and serves as an inspiration for future generations.

Guest speaker Madabhooshi Sampath Kumar, renowned poet Perugu Ramakrishna and others also spoke. Prof S Vijay Bhaskar Rao released book ‘Raktha Ghosha’, authored by Anuradha Ramakrishna on this occasion and handed over the first copy to Dr Gundala Narendra Babu.