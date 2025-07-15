Living farmer declared dead in official records

Anantapur: In a shocking case of official negligence, a living farmer from Vannedoddi village in Gooty mandal, Anantapur district, has been wrongly declared dead in government records, making him ineligible for various welfare schemes. The incident has caused deep distress for the farmer and his family, who are now pleading for justice.

Areti Naresh, son of Rangaiah and Devamma, received 3.73 acres of agricultural land from his father in 2023. He applied for schemes like Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan, but his applications were repeatedly rejected.

Assuming it was a routine error, he approached officials multiple times during the previous government’s tenure, but no corrective action was taken. With renewed hope following the formation of the TDP-led coalition government, Naresh applied again for Annadata Sukhibhava and other schemes.

However, the rejections continued. In desperation, he contacted the government’s toll-free helpline 155251, only to be told that according to official records he was already deceased.

Despite informing the agent that he was very much alive and speaking on the call, he was advised to approach local authorities, and the call was abruptly disconnected.

Distraught, Naresh approached local officials, but his repeated petitions went unanswered. Eventually, he attempted to access benefits through the WhatsApp Governance portal launched by Minister Nara Lokesh, selecting ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ services. Yet again, the system rejected his request, stating that he was recorded as deceased on the CRS (Civil Registration System) portal. This bureaucratic error has prevented Naresh and his family from availing essential schemes and welfare benefits. Turning to the media out of helplessness, the farmer demanded immediate rectification of records and restoration of his eligibility for government support. When contacted, Mandal Parishad Development Officer Prabhakar Naik admitted that the situation was deeply unfortunate. “It is an unpardonable mistake. We will conduct a thorough inquiry, recommend suspension of the responsible staff, and initiate legal action against those at fault,” he assured.

The incident has sparked outrage in the rural community, raising serious concerns about administrative oversight. Locals are now questioning the reliability of official systems, alleging that such errors reflect a dangerous level of negligence.

Naresh has appealed to senior district officials to urgently correct the records, restore his identity as a living citizen, and ensure he becomes eligible once again for all welfare schemes meant for farmers.