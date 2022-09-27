Loan app fake commission agent held for threatening customer

Kadapa (YSR District): Rural police arrested a man on the charges having nexus with loan app organisers on Monday. The accused was identified as Lingutla Ranganath, 25 of Krishnapuram area of Tadiparthi mandal in Anantapur district.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said that one B Saikumar Reddy, a resident of Yerramachupalle village, CK Dinne mandal of YSR district, was working as marketing manager in Devendra Cements approached an android loan app called 'Rupees Cash Rupees Loan' for borrowing Rs 95,000 through submitting his phone number, Aadhaar, PAN to the company.

The SP said the company has lent the amount as per the norms. Despite the victim paid Rs 3,71,952 in 52 installments as EMI, the SP said the victim has been receiving calls from the company fake agent demanding to clear loan amount Rs 95,000.

Unable to bear humiliation from the commission agent, the victim has lodged a complaint at CK Dinne police station on April 19. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, cybercrime division Circle Inspector K Sridhar Naidu launched investigation and arrested commission agent L Ranganath.

During interrogation the accused confessed to his crime and said that he was extending support to company organisers expecting Rs 10,000 commission for each Rs 1 lakh collected from the borrower.